On This Day, April 18, 2015: Ringo Starr, Joan Jett, Stevie Ray Vaughan inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, April 18, 2015…

A new class of musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including Beatle Ringo Starr, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Lou Reed, Green Day and Bill Withers.

Paul McCartney was on hand to induct Ringo, who was the last Beatle to be inducted as a solo artist following McCartney’s solo induction in 1999, John Lennon’s in 1994 and George Harrison’s posthumous induction in 2004. The Beatles were inducted in 1988 as part of the Hall of Fame’s third class.

Other artists on hand for the celebration included Patti Smith, who inducted Reed; John Mayer, doing the honors for Vaughan; and Fall Out Boy, who inducted Green Day.

Miley Cyrus gave the speech inducting Jett, and then later Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Jett for her performance, which included such tracks as “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” and the Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.”

