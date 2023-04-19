Music News

By sunny1079 |

On This Day, April 19, 2012: Legendary performer Levon Helm dies at age 71

ABCAudio_ThisDayInHistory_v03_ag-12

On This Day, April 19, 2012… 

Levon Helm, best known as the drummer, singer and multi-instrumentalist for The Band, died at age 71 of throat cancer.  

Helm was featured on many of The Band’s classic tracks, including “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

He was with The Band until their farewell performance on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1976. The performance was later turned into the critically acclaimed documentary film The Last Waltz, directed by Martin Scorsese.

In addition to music, Helm dabbled in acting and appeared in movies like Coal Miner’s DaughterThe Right StuffFeeling Minnesota and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.