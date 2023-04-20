On This Day, April 20, 1992: The all-star Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert is held in London

On This Day, April 20, 1992…

London’s Wembley Stadium hosted The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in memory of the late Queen frontman, who died in November 1991.

Performers at the concert included Metallica, Def Leppard, Guns ‘N Roses, David Bowie, Roger Daltrey and Robert Plant.

The three remaining members of Queen, John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor, also performed along with guest singers and guitarists, including Elton John, George Michael, Seal, Annie Lennox, Liza Minnelli and more. U2 also took part via satellite, beaming in a performance of “Until the End of the World,” which they dedicated to Mercury.

Memorable performances included Queen and Michael’s “Somebody to Love,” Queen, Bowie and Lennox on “Under Pressure,” Queen and GNR’s Axl Rose on “We Will Rock You” and Queen and Minnelli’s pairing on “We Are the Champions.”

Money raised from the concert went to establish the AIDS charity the Mercury Phoenix Trust.

