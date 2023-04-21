On This Day, April 21, 1984: Phil Collins lands his first solo number one

On This Day, April 21, 1984 …

Genesis frontman and drummer Phil Collins landed his first-ever solo number one with “Against All Odds (Take A Look at Me Now).”

The track was featured in the romantic thriller Against All Odds, which starred Jeff Bridges, Rachel Ward and James Woods.

In addition to being number one, the song was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

Collins went on to have 14 top-10 solo hits and six more solo number-one songs: “One More Night,” “Sussudio” and “Separate Lives,” featuring Marilyn Martin, which were all released in 1985; 1988’s “Two Hearts” and “Groovy Kind of Love”; and 1989’s “Another Day in Paradise.”

