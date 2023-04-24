On This Day, April 24, 1989: Tom Petty releases first solo record, ‘Full Moon Fever’

On This Day, April 24, 1989…

Tom Petty released his first solo album Full Moon Fever.

Although it wasn’t billed as a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers record, most of the Heartbreakers were on the album, as was Petty’s Traveling Wilburys bandmates Jeff Lynne, George Harrison and Roy Orbison.

The album featured a trio of hit songs, including “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

Full Moon Fever went on to be a huge success for Petty, peaking at three on the Billboard Album chart. It was also certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA and in 2019 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

