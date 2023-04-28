On This Day, April 28, 1979: Blondie lands first number one single with “Heart of Glass”

On This Day, April 28, 1979…

Blondie landed their first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Heart of Glass,” which was also their first Hot 100 entry.

The song, written by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, was featured on the band’s third album, Parallel Lines.

Blondie went on to have three more number one singles, the 1980 tracks “Call Me” and “The Tide Is High” and 1981’s “Rapture.”

They’ve gone on to sell over 40 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

And they haven’t stopped. Blondie released their most recent album Pollinator in 2017, and have a U.K. tour scheduled for June.

