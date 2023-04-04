On This Day, April 4, 1964: The Beatles hold the Top Five spots on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

On This Day, April 4, 1964…

The Beatles made chart history by holding the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

The songs in the top five included: “Please Please Me” at five, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” at four, “She Loves You” at three, “Twist and Shout” at 2 and “Can’t Buy Me Love” at 1.

The Beatles went on to become one of the most successful acts in the history of the U.S. charts. Over the course of their career, they have had 20 number one hits, and 34 top 10 singles. Their last number one single was in 1970 with “The Long and Winding Road,” from the Let It Be album.

