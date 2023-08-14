On This Day, August 14, 1971: The Who release ‘Who’s Next’

On This Day, August 14, 1971…

English rockers The Who released their iconic album Who’s Next, featuring such future Who classics as “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and “Behind Blue Eyes.”

The album was originally conceived as another rock opera, Lifehouse, following their 1969 hit Tommy. Pete Townshend eventually scrapped the whole project, although a 10-CD/Blu-ray set of the recordings from the sessions are finally set for release on September 15.

Who’s Next was a critics darling, and consistently lands on lists of the greatest albums of all time. The album was the band’s only #1 in the U.K.; it hit #4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.