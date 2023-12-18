On This Day, December 18, 1983: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards marries Patti Hansen

On This Day, December 18, 1983…

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards celebrated his 40th birthday by marrying 27-year-old model Patti Hansen. The couple first met in 1979.

They have two daughters together, Theodora Dupree, born in 1985, and Alexandra Nicole, born in 1986, and are still together to this day.

Although the marriage was the first for Richards, he had previously been involved with Italian-born actress Anita Pallenberg from 1967-1979. The couple had three children together, son Marlon, born in 1969, daughter Angela, born in 1972, and son Tara Jo Jo Gunne, born in 1976. Tara passed away at a little over two months old from SIDS.

