On This Day, December 28, 1968: The Beatles hit #1 with ‘The White Album’

On This Day, December 28, 1968 …

The Beatles landed another #1 album with their self-titled ninth studio release, more commonly referred to as The White Album, due to its plain white jacket cover with just the band’s name embossed on it. It spent nine weeks on top of the chart.

The album featured 30 songs, including such future Beatles classics as “Helter Skelter,” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and “Blackbird.”

Tensions were high during the recording of the album, especially since John Lennon began bringing his new girlfriend, Yoko Ono, into the studio. Things got so bad that Ringo Starr reportedly left the group for two weeks.

The White Album also topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Canada, Sweden and more. It has since been certified 24-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it The Beatles’ most certified album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.