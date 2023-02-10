On This Day – February 10, 1971: Carole King releases’ Tapestry’

On This Day – February 10, 1971…

Carole King released her second album, Tapestry, which went on to be a massive hit for the singer/songwriter. It featured several songs that went on to be King classics, including “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “So Far Away,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and others.

Tapestry spent 15 straight weeks at number one and won four Grammy Awards, on its way to becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. It holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at number one by a female artist, and until 2017 held the record for the longest-charting album by a female solo artist in the U.S. The record was broken by Adele’s 21.

Several songs on Tapestry also became hits for other artists, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” which was recorded by James Taylor and went to number one, and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which became a classic thanks to Aretha Franklin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.