On This Day – February 17, 1976: The Eagles released ‘Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)’

On This Day, February 17, 1976…

The Eagles released the compilation album Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), featuring songs from their first four albums, including “Take it Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado,” “Take it to the Limit” and others.

The album peaked at number one on the Billboard Album charts and stayed there for five weeks. It went on to spend over 230 weeks on the album chart.

Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) was the first album to receive a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, and was eventually certified 38 times Platinum. In 2017 the album was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

