On This Day – February 23, 2000 – Santana’s ‘Supernatural’ Sweeps the Grammys

On this Day, February 23, 2000…

Santana’s album Supernatural won nine Grammys, breaking the record held by Michael Jackson’s Thriller for most Grammys won by a single album in one night. Among the wins was Album of the Year, making Carlos Santana the first Hispanic artist to win that award.

Supernatrual was a huge hit for Santana, landing at number one in eleven countries. It spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at number one in the U.S., and went on to be certified 15-times Platinum by the Recording Industry of America.

The album’s biggest hit was the song “Smooth,” featuring Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. On Grammy night the song won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

