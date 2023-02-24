On This Day – February 24, 1998 – Elton John is knighted by Queen Elizabeth

On this Day, February 24, 1998…

Elton John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where he’s mistakenly announced as “Sir John Elton” as he approached Her Majesty. He was honored for his for services to music and his charitable services.

After his investiture, Elton revealed his conversation with the Queen: “She said I must be terribly busy…but there was no way I would miss this.”

Elton was honored by the Royal Family once again in 2020, appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by then Prince Charles (now King Charles II).

