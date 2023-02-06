On This Day – February 6, 1984: The Talking Heads perform their final concert together

On this day, February 6, 1984…

The Talking Heads performed their final concert ever, at the Sweetwaters South Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 12-song set featured such classic songs as “Psycho Killer,” “Making Flippy Floppy,” “Swamp,” “Burning Down the House,” and more.

The show didn’t go off without a hitch, though, with drummer Chris Frantz revealing that frontman David Byrne walked off the stage mid-set and had to be dragged back.

Although the Talking Heads never toured again, they did go on to record three more albums. And while this was their final concert ever, they did briefly reunite to perform together for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, delivering “Psycho Killer,” “Life During Wartime,” and “Burning Down the House,” along with an all-star jam of “Take Me to the River.”

