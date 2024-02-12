On This Day In David Bowie History!

Bowie’s songs and stagecraft brought a new dimension to popular music in the early 1970s, strongly influencing its immediate forms and subsequent development. Schinder and Schwartz credit Bowie and Marc Bolan as the founders of the glam rock genre. He also inspired the innovators of the punk rock movement; Buckley wrote that “Bowie almost completely abandoned traditional rock instrumentation”. RCA promoted his status during the campaign for “Heroes” with the slogan, “There’s old wave, there’s new wave, and there’s David Bowie”. His work with Tin Machine, though critically maligned, was later acknowledged as featuring grunge and alternative rock before those styles became popular. He was dubbed the “chameleon of rock” due to his constant reinvention.[443][444]

(Wikipedia)