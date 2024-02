On February 19, 1982, vocalist Ozzy Osbourne had just been released after urinating on the Alamo Cenotaph earlier in the day.

Osbourne was barred from performing at any city-owned facilities for 10 years, Express-News archives show. In 1992, he finally made a public apology and gifted $10,000 to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. He returned to the Alamo City later that year for another show.

