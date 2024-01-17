On This Day, January 17, 1996: David Bowie, Pink Floyd & more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Music News

On This Day, January 17, 1996…

David BowiePink FloydJefferson Airplane and The Velvet Underground were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York.

Talking Heads’ David Byrne did the honors of inducting Bowie, while Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan inducted Pink Floyd. Patti Smith inducted The Velvet Underground, and Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart and Phil Lesh inducted Jefferson Airplane.

The night’s other inductees included Gladys Knight & the PipsLittle Willie John, The Shirelles and Pete Seeger.

