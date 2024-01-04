On This Day, January 4, 1967: The Doors release their self-titled debut album

On This Day, January 4, 1967…

The Doors released their self-titled debut album, which they recorded at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, California.

The album, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, featured future Doors classics “Break On Through (To the Other Side),” “Light My Fire” and the ominous “The End.”

The record wound up being the band’s best-selling album and has been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Both the album and “Light My Fire” were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

