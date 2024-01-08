On This Day, January 8, 2016: David Bowie releases his final album, ‘Blackstar’

On This Day, January 8, 2016 …

David Bowie released his 25th album, Blackstar, to coincide with his 69th birthday.

The record, produced by longtime producer Tony Visconti, wound up being Bowie’s final release, as it came out just two days before his death from liver cancer. The album had been recorded in secret while he was battling the disease, and Visconti described the record as Bowie’s “parting gift” to fans.

Blackstar debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, making it Bowie’s only #1 album. It also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, France and Australia.

A critical and commercial success, Blackstar won three Grammy Awards and was named British Album of the Year at the 2017 Brit Awards.

