On This Day, July 12, 1962: The Rolling Stones play their first live show in London

On This Day, July 12, 1962…

The Rolling Stones – billed as The Rollin’ Stones – played their first live show at London’s Marquee Club.

At the time, the band consisted of Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, pianist Ian Stewart and bassist Dick Taylor; the drummer’s identity is disputed.

In December of that year, Bill Wyman replaced Taylor as bassist, and in February 1963, Charlie Watts joined the band on drums.

The Stones went on to become one of the most successful bands of all times, selling an estimated 200 million records. They also became one of the most successful touring bands, with 1997/1998’s Bridges to Babylon, 1994-1995’s Voodoo Lounge and 2005-2007’s A Bigger Bang among the highest grossing tours of all time.

