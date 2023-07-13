Music News

By sunny1079 |

On This Day, July 13, 1985: The star-studded Live Aid charity concerts are held in London and Philadelphia

ABCAudio_ThisDayInHistory_v03_ag-6

On This Day, July 13, 1985…

The star-studded Live Aid charity concerts were held at Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

The concerts, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, featured performances by QueenDavid BowieU2StingThe WhoElton JohnPaul McCartney and others in London, and Tom PettyBob DylanNeil YoungMick Jagger, a reunion of Led Zeppelin and more in Philadelphia.

Phil Collins actually performed at both shows, flying from London on a Concorde flight and then transporting to and from each stadium via helicopter.

Both concerts raised money for African famine relief. They were broadcast around the world, with an estimated audience of 1.0 billion, in 150 nations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.