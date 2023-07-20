On This Day, July 20, 1975: Bruce Springsteen launches Born To Run tour

On This Day, July 20, 1975…

Ahead of the release of his third studio album, Born To Run, Bruce Springsteen launched a new tour at the Palace Theater in Providence, Rhode Island.

The show marked Steve Van Zandt’s first official gig as a member of the E Street Band and also the live debut of the future classic “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” Other songs in the set included “Born To Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Rosalita” and more.

Born To Run was released August 25, 1975, and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It has gone on to be considered one of the greatest albums of all time and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

