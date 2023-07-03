On This Day, July 3, 1991: Foreigner release the album ‘4’

Foreigner released their fourth studio album, aptly title 4. The title was even more appropriate because the band went from six members to four — Lou Gramm, Mick Jones, Rick Wills and Dennis Elliott.

The album was a massive hit, spending 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart and selling over six million copies. It featured three hit singles, including one of their biggest hits “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” which peaked at #2 on the chart. Other hit singles included “Urgent,” which went to #4, and “Juke Box Hero,” which featured a young Thomas Dolby on keyboards.

The album went on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Foreigner is currently on their final tour, though the only original member currently playing with the band is Mick Jones. They play Alpharetta, Georgia, on July 6. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.