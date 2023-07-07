Music News

On This Day, July 7, 2007: The Police, Roger Waters & more perform at ‘Live Earth’ concerts to combat climate change

On This Day, July 7, 2007…

The Live Earth concerts to battle climate change took place at various venues across the world, including New Jersey, Tokyo, Rome, London, Washington, D.C. and more.

The concerts featured more than 150 acts, with The Police closing the show at Giants Stadium in New Jersey. Other artists on that bill included Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Melissa Etheridge and more.

Meanwhile, in London, Foo FightersBeastie BoysMetallicaRed Hot Chili PeppersDuran Duran and more headlined the concert at Wembley Stadium.

