On This Day, June 19, 1950: Heart’s Ann Wilson is born

On This Day, June 19, 1950 …

Heart rocker Ann Wilson was born in San Diego, California.

Founded in the 1970s with sister Nancy Wilson, Heart has sold over 35 million records worldwide, with seven top 10 albums, including their 1985 self-titled release, which went to #1. They also had 29 singles reach the Billboard Hot 100, including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda” and “What About Love,” as well as two number one hits, 1986’s “These Dreams” and 1987’s “Alone.”

Ann also released three solo albums, and she and Nancy teamed up as an acoustic group under the name The Lovemongers.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as a member of Heart.

Wilson will kick off a summer tour on July 7 in Toronto. She’s also featured on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, joining the country legend on a version of Heart’s “Magic Man.”

