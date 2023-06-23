On This Day, June 23, 1973: George Harrison hits #1 on the album chart with ‘Living in the Material World’

On This Day, June 23, 1973 …

George Harrison’s third studio solo album, Living in the Material World, landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, where it spent five weeks. The album actually knocked Paul McCartney and Wings‘ Red Rose Speedway out of the top spot.

Living in the Material World was Harrison’s second #1 album, following 1970’s All Things Must Pass, and the first release since his successful live charity album, The Concert For Bangladesh, which went to #2.

The album, which featured the hit song “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth),” was certified Gold by the RIAA two days after its release.

