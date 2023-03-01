On This Day: March 1, 1944 – The Who’s Roger Daltrey was born

On this Day, March 1, 1944…

Musician and future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Roger Daltrey was born in London, England.

In 1959, Daltrey founded a band called The Detours, which in 1964 was renamed The Who, with bandmates Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon. Daltrey’s voice can be heard on such Who classics as “My Generation,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Baba O’Riley,” “You Better You Bet” and many others.

Daltrey also launched a solo career in 1973, releasing ten solo studio albums, and dabbled in acting, playing the title role in Tommy, the 1975 Ken Russell film inspired by The Who’s classic album. He also appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the years, including That ’70s Show, CSI, Tales from the Crypt and more.

Daltrey is also well known for his extensive charitable work, including his patronage of the United Kingdom’s Teenage Cancer Trust and its U.S. counterpart, Teen Cancer America.

As a member of The Who, Daltrey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008. He was also appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to music, entertainment and charity as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honor’s List of 2004.

Daltrey and The Who are set to release The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley on March 31 and will launch a U.K. summer tour in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.