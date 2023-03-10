On This Day – March 10, 2003: The Police reunite at Rock Roll Hall of Fame Induction

On This Day, March 10, 2003…

The Police were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers reuniting for their first performance in 18 years.

They performed “Roxanne,” and “Message in a Bottle,” as well as their classic “Every Breath You Take,” joined by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani and John Mayer.

Also getting inducted into the Hall of Fame on this day were The Clash, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, AC/DC and The Righteous Brothers.

Four years after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reunion, in February 2007, The Police reunited once again to open the 49th annual Grammy Awards, which was followed by a 30th anniversary reunion tour.

