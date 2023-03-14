On This Day, March 14, 2005: U2, The Pretenders & more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, March 14, 2005 …

The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in New York City, with U2 and The Pretenders inducted into the prestigious institution, along with The O’Jays, Buddy Guy and Percy Sledge.

U2 was inducted by Bruce Springsteen, who joined the band for a performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The band also performed “Until the End of the World,” “Pride (In The Name of Love)” and “Vertigo.”

Neil Young was on hand to induct The Pretenders, who performed “My City Was Gone” and were then joined by Young for “The Needle and the Damage Done.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.