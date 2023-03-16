On this Day, March 16, 1954: Heart’s Nancy Wilson is born

On this Day, March 16, 1954…

Nancy Wilson, one-half of the rock duo Heart, was born in San Francisco, California.

Nancy and her older sister Ann, along with Roger Fisher and Steve Fossen, formed Heart in 1973, and were later joined by Michael Derosier and Howard Leese, releasing their debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1975, which featured future Heart classics “Crazy on You” and “Magic Man.”

The group went on to sell over 35 million records, and landed two number one singles, “These Dreams” and “Alone,” along with Top 40 singles “Barracuda,” “What About Love,” “Never,” “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love to You,” and more.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Nancy and sister Ann also formed the acoustic group Lovemongers, which released the EP Battle of Evermore in 1992, and the full-length album Whirlygig in 1997. Nancy also released several solo albums, the most recent of which, You and Me, came out in 2021.

