On This Day March 23, 1985: Billy Joel marries supermodel Christie Brinkley

On This Day, March 23, 1985…

Rocker Billy Joel married supermodel Christie Brinkley on a yacht in New York’s Hudson River. The two stars met in 1983 in St. Barts, and Brinkley later appeared in Joel’s video for “Uptown Girl” before they eventually wed.

They welcomed their first and only child together, Alexa Ray, that December.

It was the second marriage for both Joel and Brinkley but it didn’t last. They divorced in August 1994, and both went on to marry two more times.

Joel has been married to current wife Alexis Roderick since 2015 and they have two daughters together, Della Rose and Remy Anne.

