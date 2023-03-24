On This Day March 24, 1986: Van Halen releases their first album with new lead singer Sammy Hagar

On This Day, March 24, 1986…

Van Halen released their seventh studio album, 5150, which was their first record with new lead singer Sammy Hagar, following the departure of original frontman David Lee Roth.

5150, named after guitarist Eddie Van Halen‘s home studio, is a reference to the California law that allows a mentally disturbed person to be placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. It went on to become the band’s first number-one album and contained three pop hits: “Dreams,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Love Walks In.”

5150 went on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

