On This Day – March 3, 1990: Paul McCartney kicks off a six-night stand in Tokyo, Japan

On this Day, March 3, 1990…

Paul McCartney’s world tour came to Tokyo, Japan with Sir Paul playing six sold-out nights at the Tokyo Dome.

McCartney’s set included such Beatles classics as “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude” and more, as well as Wings tunes like “Band on the Run,” “Let ‘Em In” and others.

The shows were part of McCartney’s first world tour under his name, and his first major tour in over ten years, following the Wings UK Tour 1979.

