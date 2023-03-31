On This Day, March 31, 1992: Bruce Springsteen releases two albums: ‘Human Touch’ & ‘Lucky Town’

On This Day, March 31, 1992…

Bruce Springsteen released two albums, Human Touch and Lucky Town, both made following the breakup of the E Street Band.

Human Touch was the first album The Boss recorded, with E Streeter Roy Bittan and several studio musicians including Randy Jackson on bass guitar and Toto’s Jeff Porcaro on drums. It was supposed to be released in 1991 but he held it back and began working on Lucky Town, and then decided to release them both on the same day.

Human Touch was the more popular of the two albums, peaking at two on the Billboard album chart, while Lucky Town peaked at three. The title track of Human Touch, which was paired with the Lucky Town song “Better Days,” reached number one on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.

Both Human Touch and Lucky Town went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Springsteen’s breakup with the E Street Band was only temporary. He reunited the band in 1997 to record some songs for a Greatest Hits album, and then in 1999 they got back together again for an extensive Reunion Tour, and have recorded several albums together since then. Earlier this year they kicked off another tour together, which hits New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

