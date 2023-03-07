On This Day – March 7, 1975: David Bowie releases ‘Young Americans’

On This Day, March 7, 1975…

David Bowie released his ninth studio album, Young Americans, which was considered a departure from his glam-rock style, focusing more on soul and R&B influences.

The album, which featured backing vocals by a then-unknown singer named Luther Vandross, debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10 in the U.S. and remained on the chart for 51 weeks.

The album’s second single, “Fame,” became Bowie’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s first single, the title track, peaked at 28 on the chart.

