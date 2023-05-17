On This Day, May 17, 1989: The Doobie Brothers release their reunion album ‘Cycles’

On This Day May 17, 1989…

After breaking up in 1982, The Doobie Brothers reunited to release their 10th studio album, Cycles.

The album featured most of the 1972-1974 lineup, with Tom Johnston, John Hartman and Michael Hossack rejoining the band for the first time since 1977, 1979 and 1974, respectively.

The first single from the record, “The Doctor,” was a Top 10 hit for The Doobie Brothers, landing at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at #1 on the Mainstream Rock charts. The album peaked at 17 on the Billboard 200.

