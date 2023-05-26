On This Day, May 26, 1967: The Beatles release ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

On This Day, May 26, 1967…

The Beatles released their classic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in the U.K., with the U.S. release coming days later on June 2.

The album, considered by many to be the greatest record of all time, featured such future Beatles classics as the title track, “A Day in the Life,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “When I’m 64” and more.

The album has sold over 32 million copies worldwide, and is one of the highest-selling albums of all time. It spent 15 weeks on top the Billboard album chart and spent 113 consecutive weeks in the Top 200.

Sgt. Pepper’s was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1993, and in 2003 it was chosen by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry.

