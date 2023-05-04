On This Day, May 4, 1989: Stevie Ray Vaughan launched what would be his final tour

On This Day, May 4, 1989 …

Stevie Ray Vaughan kicked off his In Step Tour, which would turn out to be his final tour ever.

The trek, with his band Double Trouble, launched at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, and was supposed to consist of six legs. It was cut short after Vaughan and four others died in a helicopter crash following his East Troy, Wisconsin, concert on August 27, 1990.

Vaughan’s musical legacy lived on following his death, with a series of posthumous releases contributing to sales of over 15 million albums in the U.S. He and Double Trouble were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.