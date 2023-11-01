On This Day, November 1, 1969: The Beatles hit #1 with ‘Abbey Road’

On This Day, November 1, 1969…

The Beatles topped the Billboard 200 album chart with Abbey Road. The album spent 11 weeks at #1 and a total of 490 weeks on the chart.

Abbey Road was the last album The Beatles recorded, although Let It Be was the last album they finished and released before their 1970 breakup. It featured the iconic cover of the band walking across the street in single file.

The album featured such classic Beatles tunes as “Here Comes the Sun,” “Come Together,” “Something,” “Octopus’ Garden” and more.

