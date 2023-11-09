On This Day, November 9, 1967: The first issue of ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine is published

On This Day, November 9, 1967 …

The first issue of Rolling Stone magazine was published. It was founded in San Francisco, California, in 1967 by Jann Wenner and the music critic Ralph J. Gleason. It was initially released every two weeks.

The first cover featured The Beatles’ John Lennon in a costume for the film How I Won the War. Artists featured on early covers included Tina Turner, The Beatles, Janis Joplin and The Doors.

Although it started as a magazine mostly about music, in the ’70s it expanded to include political coverage, hiring writers like Hunter S. Thompson.

The magazine publishes numerous international editions and is also online.

