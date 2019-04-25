On "Waitress" anniversary, Sara Bareilles can't wait for her musical to "find its way into the homes and hearts of families all over the world"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboThis week marks the third anniversary of Waitress, the musical written by Sara Bareilles, opening on Broadway. In addition to breaking box-office records and being nominated for Tony Awards, the musical has since expanded and has played in the Philippines and London; next year, it's opening in Australia. But Sara says she can't wait for the show's next phase, which will allow people outside big cities to experience it.

"I am so pumped for that chapter!" she tells ABC Radio. "We have a certain amount of years where, while we're still on Broadway, there's limited regional productions that can occur. But let me tell you, I cannot wait for the playhouses to get it!"

"I can't wait to see this show done by community theater because that's what I grew up on," she gushes.

Sara, who grew up in Eureka, CA, explains, "I didn't live in a big city, I grew up in a really small town. And my exposure to theater was these really small community theater productions and they changed my life! So I would love for this show to find its way into the homes and hearts of families all over the world."

Meanwhile, Waitress on Broadway is still going strong. In the past three years, cast members have included Sarah herself, as well as Jason Mraz, Katharine McPhee, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz and even Al Roker.

