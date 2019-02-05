Once imprisoned pastor to attend State of Union as special guest

Pastor Andrew Brunson who imprisoned in Turkey for almost two years will accompany his hometown’s Senator, Thom Tillis (R-NC), as a special guest to the 2019 State of the Union Address, Tuesday evening.

In October of 2018, he met with President Trump at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland upon his arrival in the United States.

Before his release, the Department of Treasury sanctioned Turkish officials on the President’s direction over the American pastor’s detention.

An act of many in the Trump administrations successful fight for Brunson’s release.

The State of the Union Address is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET in Washington D.C.

