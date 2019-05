Before the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, attendees got to see a new trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film is set in 1969 Hollywood. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up actor and Brad Pitt as his long-time stunt double. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate. This sets up the movie backdrop circling around the Manson family murders. The film is set to debut on July 26th.