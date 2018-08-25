One dead after triple-shooting at Raines High School football game in FL

Friday, a shooting after a football game at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, left one person dead and two others injured, according to officials.

Officers addressed the media at 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officers confirmed the shooting occurred at 10:00 p.m. after the Raines v. Lee High School football game as the crowd was leaving.

The shooting took place outside the football stadium on a sidewalk between the school entrance and the stadium.

Officers at the scene found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Rescue teams transported a teenage male with a bullet wound in the upper body and a teenage female with a bullet wound in the lower body to a local hospital.

The third victim, a young adult male, was found dead at the scene.

Officers have identified the suspect as a “single black shooter,” but have not released a name.

The shooting is currently under investigation, Jacksonville police are interviewing witnesses and encourage anyone with any information to contact crime stoppers or them directly.

