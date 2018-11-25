One Killed, Six Injured as Car Plows into Broward Cyclists

A morning bike ride turned tragic on Sunday in Broward, as a car plowed into a group of 14 cyclists.

The accident killed one person and injured another six along State Road 84, according to police.

Sergeant Mark Leone, a spokesperson for the Davie Police Department, said that one person was critically injured and had to undergo surgery.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 east of Southwest 148 Avenue, he added.

The car’s driver told police that she was distracted by something in the car.

According to Leone, “The sun was in her eyes. She didn’t see the bicyclists. She just felt the impact. We don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Eastbound State Road 84 was closed for several hours from Weston Road east to SW 136 Avenue as police investigated.