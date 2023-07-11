‘One Life To Live’ Star Andrea Evans (Tina Lord) Passes Away At 66

The veteran actress Andrea Evans, who had a long career and appeared in a number of soap operas, has passed away.

Don Carroll, the casting director, reported that Andrea passed away on Sunday due to cancer. It’s unknown what type of cancer she was dealing with or when she was identified as having it.

She began appearing in One Life to Live in the late ’70s, had a noteworthy run through the ’80s, and even made a surprise return in the early 2010s with recurrent roles. She is arguably most known for her role as Tina Lord.

