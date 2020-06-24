One Local Pizzeria Has Strange Things In The Freezer

State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a South Florida pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to the June 18 inspection, the dead iguana was stored in a freezer next to the office. The inspection report says it came from an “unapproved source/friend” and had no invoice to verify the source. A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after employees were informed it was a violation.