One-man play inspired by The Kinks' 'Lola Versus Powerman' album premieres on band's YouTube channel today

BMG

Here’s a reminder that a new one-man show called The Moneygoround, co-written by Kinks frontman Ray Davies, premieres today as a one-off livestream presentation at the band’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, The Moneygoround was created in conjunction with the recent release of the 50th anniversary reissue of The Kinks’ 1970 album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One.

According to a statement from Davies, The Moneygoround focuses on a character who is “facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure,” while noting that the play, which is “similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life…[and] eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”

The Moneygoround stars U.K. actor, playwright and poet Ben Norris as the lead character. The show also features interludes that incorporate archival footage and the recently released lyric videos for the songs “Lola” and “Any Time 2020” from the Lola Versus Powerman reissue.

Davies co-wrote The Moneygoround with Paul Sirett, a British playwright with whom he previously collaborated on the 2008 stage musical Come Dancing and the 2019 BBC radio play inspired by The Kinks’ 1969 album, Arthur.

You can check out a series of brief preview video clips from the show at The Kinks’ social media pages.

Visit TheKinks.info for more details about The Moneygoround and the Lola Versus Powerman reissue.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.