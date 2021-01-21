One-man stage play based on The Kinks' 'Lola Versus Powerman' album to premiere on band's YouTube channel

BMG

In conjunction with the recent release of the 50th anniversary reissue of The Kinks‘ 1970 album Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One, a new one-man show called The Moneygoround co-written by Ray Davies will premiere as a one-off livestream presentation at the band’s YouTube channel on Friday, January 29, at 3 p.m. ET.

“The Moneygoround is a one-man show documenting a character facing the challenging circumstances of making an album under extreme pressure,” Davies explains. “This play, similar to a psychodrama, follows the ups and downs of the character as he plays out events in his life. He confronts the dark forces surrounding him after falling into an emotional and financial ‘hole’ eventually he is saved by a song after confiding in his friend, Lola.”

Ray co-wrote The Moneygoround with Paul Sirett, a British playwright with whom he previously collaborated on the 2008 stage musical Come Dancing and a 2019 BBC radio play inspired by the 1969 Kinks album, Arthur.

The Moneygoround is described as “a unique audio-visual production” that stars U.K. actor, playwright and poet Ben Norris as the lead character. The show also will feature interludes that include archival footage and the recently released lyric videos for the songs “Lola” and “Any Time 2020” from the Lola Versus Powerman reissue.

As previously reported, the Lola Versus Powerman reissue was released last month, and is available as deluxe-edition box set, a single CD, a two-CD set, a vinyl LP and digitally.

The box set features three CDs, including a remastered stereo mix of the original album, alternate mixes and versions of songs, B-sides, live performances, BBC recordings, demos, medleys, and segments offering new conversations between Ray and his brother, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.